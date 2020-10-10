Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar & Shraddha Arya Choreographed Karan & Preeta’s Romantic Dance Sequence

Kundali Bhagya is currently the number 1 daily soap of Indian television. The main leads Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya also known as Karan and Preeta in the show have become a household name. But did you know, these two actors choreographed a dance sequence on the set of their show Kundali Bhagya with the help of the creative team?

Shraddha, who plays the role of Preeta in the show, said: “We were very excited to shoot this particular scene as we know how much our fans like seeing Karan (Dheeraj) and Preeta together.”

Explaining the current track on Kundali Bhagya, she said: “Mahira (Swati Kapoor) is hell-bent on taking revenge, and this romantic dance will be a sort of relief and reassurance for #PreeRan (Preeta and Karan) fans that both of them deep down know that they love each other, and no external force can separate them.”

Karan and Preeta groove on the romantic song “Aap humari jaan ban gaye”. We are sure this is going to be a visual treat for all the Kundali Bhagya fans. They just love Karan and Preeta’s chemistry, and a love song is all the fans ever wanted.

“Dheeraj and I didn’t rehearse much and went with the flow of the song which has beautiful lyrics to it. Even we hope that the audience gets to see more such cute and romantic moments between us and they keep showering their love on us,” she said. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV.

