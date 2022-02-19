Advertisement
During the show, the veteran actor, Dharmendra and Kirron Kher enact a scene where Veeru flirts with Basanti in Sholay. The actress blushes and says that she is always shy in front of Dharmendra.
Talking about the moment, Kirron Kher says: “I was shy when I worked with him (Dharmendra) back in the old days and I am still the same ‘shy Kirron’ now. Nothing’s changed and it felt like I was reliving those past.”
India’s Got Talent judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
