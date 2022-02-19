Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra will be seen teaching actress Kirron Kher how to act like Basanti from Sholay on the talent-based reality show India’s Got Talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the show, the veteran actor, Dharmendra and Kirron Kher enact a scene where Veeru flirts with Basanti in Sholay. The actress blushes and says that she is always shy in front of Dharmendra.

Talking about the moment, Kirron Kher says: “I was shy when I worked with him (Dharmendra) back in the old days and I am still the same ‘shy Kirron’ now. Nothing’s changed and it felt like I was reliving those past.”

India’s Got Talent judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Now Says Nepotism Has Never Been Her Problem; Adds, “Ekta Kapoor Has Never Been A Part Of The Bully Gang” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube