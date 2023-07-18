Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who is known for her song ‘Nadiyon Paar’ from Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Roohi’, has said that during ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ the biggest highlight for her was proving herself to Rohit Shetty by performing a stunt well.

Rashmeet Kaur can be seen as one of the contestants in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Recently, the singer was present at the special screening of the first episode of the show in Mumbai where she opened up about her journey in the show.

Talking about working with Rohit Shetty, Rashmeet Kaur shared, “I was amongst the favourite contestants of Rohit Sir. He used to say I have never seen Rashmeet scared. So for me, the biggest highlight used to be performing the stunt well in front of Rohit Sir and getting appreciation from him. Rohit Sir is undoubtedly the best mentor”.

Talking about her overall journey, Rashmeet Kaur said, “It was a dangerous journey which I spent while singing, dancing, and entertaining the crew, contestants, and South African people. I used to sing a lot for them. I am sure the audience will love all of that”.

Rashmeet Kaur’s recent comments come after she told TellyChakkar that she almost immediately said yes to the reality show. She said, “I almost immediately said yes, I love adventure in my life and I want to experience different kinds of things in life, be it with my music, with my art, or in my performances. I think you evolve as a human being when you have different experiences and with Khatron Ke Khiladi, I will get to experience things on the next level, so I said yes instantly but my mother did not because parents are naturally more protective about their children and she wants me to safe, so she is still a bit scared and give me all the advice, she still cannot believe that I am going to do this but I am good to go.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, hosted by Rohit Shetty, airs on Colors.

