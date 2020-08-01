Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India Premieres Today, Bharti Singh Roped In To Entertain The Audience

The Season 10 of Colors TV’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, recently ended with popular actress Karishma Tanna bagging the trophy. After the massive success of season 10, makers have decided to come up with an extended version of the show. This extended version will be called ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’.

Fans are very excited for this extra dose of entertainment, which will be premiered today (August 1, 2020). Another reason for the fans to rejoice is that the popular comedian Bharti Singh has been roped in for the show to add ‘tadka’ and entertain the audience.

As per reports in Times Of India, Bharti will join the special episode as a wild card entry mostly from the third episode, when Rohit Shetty will rejoin the show as the host. Bharti’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is already a part of the show. Bharti and Haarsh were seen together in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, “Not just viewers, Bharti charmed everyone on the set, too. She is a true entertainer and had everyone in splits during her stint on KKK. Now, when the makers have brought back popular celebs from previous seasons, the special edition would have looked incomplete without her. Besides, Rohit shares a warm equation with Bharti and their chemistry on the show was the USP of the ninth season. She will join the show once Rohit is back to host it.”

Apart from Bharti and Haarsh, the audiences will get to watch many other popular faces like Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Karan Patel, Aly Goni and Rithvik Dhanjani performing interesting and challenging stunts. Farah Khan will be hosting the initial two episodes, as Rohit is busy with other commitments.

How excited are you to watch this extended version of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!