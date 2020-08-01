Omnipresent Radhika Apte Is Back On Netflix; Twitter Is Witnessing A Meme Fest About This Love Story
Omnipresent Radhika Apte Is Back On Netflix; Twitter Is Witnessing A Meme Fest About This Love Story (Photo Credit: Instagram/Radhika Apte)

Radhika Apte and stream giant, Netflix’s love story, is iconic and well, has the world talking about it. Apte has returned to the platform after a gap of two years with Raat Akeli Hai, and this surely calls for a celebration. Twitter right now is celebrating a meme fest welcoming the Omnipresent Radhika, and you cannot miss them.

Apte, who has appeared on various Netflix Originals including Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul, was a constant on the platform. Her comeback was indeed a big affair. Netflix even made a spoof video in the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum theme and it was hilarious.

The Ghoul actor has made a comeback with the Nawazuddin Siddiqui led Raat Akeli Hai that also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi alongside Radhika. Since Netflix has announced the film, Twitter is flooding with memes.

While many have called this an eternal love story. There’s even one that has compared them to Jai and Veeru from Sholay and Manav and Adi from Dhamaal. A Twitter user wrote, “Netflix be like. Stree is now streaming on Netflix and that stree is Radhika.”

Another wrote, “Atif Aslam is to Coke Studio, what Radhika is to Netflix.” There was also a reaction that wrote, “Radhika Apte is omnipresent only for #Netflix. For gareebs like us watching #AmazonPrime or #Hotstar she is just another face in the crowd.”

You cannot miss this hilarious meme fest. Below are a few compiled.

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out