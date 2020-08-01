Omnipresent Radhika Apte Is Back On Netflix; Twitter Is Witnessing A Meme Fest About This Love Story

Radhika Apte and stream giant, Netflix’s love story, is iconic and well, has the world talking about it. Apte has returned to the platform after a gap of two years with Raat Akeli Hai, and this surely calls for a celebration. Twitter right now is celebrating a meme fest welcoming the Omnipresent Radhika, and you cannot miss them.

Apte, who has appeared on various Netflix Originals including Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul, was a constant on the platform. Her comeback was indeed a big affair. Netflix even made a spoof video in the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum theme and it was hilarious.

The Ghoul actor has made a comeback with the Nawazuddin Siddiqui led Raat Akeli Hai that also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi alongside Radhika. Since Netflix has announced the film, Twitter is flooding with memes.

While many have called this an eternal love story. There’s even one that has compared them to Jai and Veeru from Sholay and Manav and Adi from Dhamaal. A Twitter user wrote, “Netflix be like. Stree is now streaming on Netflix and that stree is Radhika.”

Another wrote, “Atif Aslam is to Coke Studio, what Radhika is to Netflix.” There was also a reaction that wrote, “Radhika Apte is omnipresent only for #Netflix. For gareebs like us watching #AmazonPrime or #Hotstar she is just another face in the crowd.”

You cannot miss this hilarious meme fest. Below are a few compiled.

Netflix be like Stree is now streaming on Netflix and that stree is Radhika Apte. — निशाचर (@nishacharr) December 16, 2018

Atif Aslam is to Coke Studio,

what Radhika Apte is to Netflix — Prajjval Tripathi🇮🇳 (@PrajjvalTripath) October 30, 2019

#RadhikaApte

When there is not Radhika in Netflix originals Me :: pic.twitter.com/plFs3OgyXb — Sujeet maurya (@Shy_taan) July 17, 2020

Netflix series exits.

Radhika Apte be like: pic.twitter.com/85CG2AAHK2 — Pragya Shukla (@ocean_waves_07) July 28, 2020

Radhika Apte is omnipresent only for #Netflix . For gareebs like us watching #AmazonPrime or #Hotstar she is just another face in the crowd https://t.co/KI7DnBeArV — Teju (@tejujoshi31) January 6, 2019

Want someone who loves me as much as Netflix loves Radhika Apte — Kunal Saab ( 25 || he / him ) (@kunalonlyfans) July 30, 2020

Radhika apte’s husband : Punish me baby.. Radhika : Let’s watch Netflix — Vodka + Cyanide (@Riskiest_Poison) March 15, 2019

