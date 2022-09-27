Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia Wins The Season, Gets A Cash Prize Of 20 Lakhs & A Car

Choreographer, dancer and actor Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

The top five contestants Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia were seen fighting against each other for the winner’s trophy but Tushar managed to give them a tough battle and bagged the trophy and prize money of Rs 20 lakh and a car.

The 12th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty was shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

It started on July 2 with 14 contestants including Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Chetna Pande, Aneri Vajani and Erika Packard.

The show wrapped up with some challenging stunts among the finalists.

The first stunt started with Mohit and Rubina had to drive cars and crash their cars with other ones. And in other stunt, Faisal, Jannat and Tushar had to go through a car which is on fire and take a ladder to climb on the container and at the end pressed the button which exploded.

Tushar and Failsal won the task and reached the finale round along with Mohit.

It was quite a challenging task as the contestants have to reach a fire-brigade in a jeep and there they pressed a lever and a ladder came out. They climbed it and reached the container, picked a cutter and cut the wired shield and took the box. Now, from there they climbed the chopper with the box till the top and released the explosive.

As Mohit took a longer time to perform the stunt, Tushar and Faisal reached the top 2 and the host announced Tushar as the winner.

Tushar Kalia also took part in dance reality show like ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’ and appeared as a judge on ‘Dance Deewane 2’ and he was also seen in ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’. He is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Triveni Barman.

The show aired on Colors.

