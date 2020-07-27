Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Winner Karishma Tanna Posts About Women Empowerment: "We Are Beautiful The Way We Are"

The result of something that everyone has been waiting for is finally out. Karishma Tanna is the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner. All her fans and admirers are happy for the gorgeous actress. It has been an adventurous journey for her and everyone else, especially due to the pandemic.

After winning the KKK 10 trophy, the actress took to her Instagram post to share her happiness. The Naagin actress wrote, “As I hold this trophy in my hand , I feel I am holding all the dreams I dared to dream❤️it feels like I am holding the dream of my mother. Coming from a simple conventional gujurati family it started with. She can’t do it .”

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner added, “Why does she want to do it? Get an education, get a more secured job, get married, now who will marry her? It’s a tough world out there . It’s a mans world. How will she survive the competition.. she has no Godfather, no connections ..yes, I had none of those, but what I had and all young boys and girls who venture out of their safety zones to get to their goals have..they have the power to wake up and look beyond the doubts..the faith to look beyond the failure ..the blessings that come from the belief u see in the eyes of ur mother..your friends ur loved ones.. ur FANS.”

Karishma Tanna also shared another post on women empowerment. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner wrote, “Post a black and white and keep the strong msg going. I was careful to choose who I think will meet the challenge, but above all I know who shares this type of thinking, among women there are several criticisms; instead, we should take care of each other. We are beautiful the way we are. Post a photo in black and white alone, written “challenge accepted” and mention my name. Identify 20 women to do the same, in private. I chose you because you are beautiful, strong and incredible. Let’s ❤️ each other!”

Check out both the posts below:





Congratulation to Karishma Tanna for being the best champion in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10!

