Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi Makes A SMASHING Instagram Debut & REVEALS His Comic Idols

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team brings in yet another exciting content for their fans. Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal is finally on Instagram. Yes, you heard that right. Not only has the actor made a smashing debut on Instagram, but shared multiple posts on the platform. As expected, fans are going gaga over it.

Dilip joined Instagram last Saturday. As the word spread, Taarak Mehta fans couldn’t hold back and began following their favourite actor. Just within a day, Joshi managed to garner whopping 1 lakh followers. His profile has not been verified yet, and that’s one reason many are holding back. One can only imagine the craze if he would have come with full-fledged verification!

Do you know what’s the most exciting part about the Taarak Mehta actor’s Insta debut? His username, that is @maakasamdilipjoshi. We cannot shy away from praising his sense of humour. Well, that’s not it. Dilip Joshi has shared multiple posts on Instagram. His debut post included a picture with his closed ones. The family was seen in laughter as they enjoyed an outing together.

Dilip Joshi created awareness around fake profiles being made under his name already. He also urged those people to not do the same. Along with that, the Taarak Mehta actor thanked his massive fan base for the massive love poured for him.

And if you think the party is over, not yet! The actor shared yet another post and shared his comic idols. He shared a picture with the classic Tom & Jerry as he posed alongside their cosplays.

“Inspirations for life! #idolsofcomedy,” Dilip Joshi captioned the post.

Check out the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor’s posts below:

