Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Contribute To Assam Flood Relief, Deets Inside

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is known for humanitarian works, along with her husband Nick Jonas has contributed to Assam Flood Relief. The flood has created havoc in the state and has so far claimed over 100 lives. Many people also have been left homeless following the disaster.

Priyanka Chopra who is quite active on Twitter, with over 26 million followers, urged her fans and followers to lend a helping hand to those in Assam with donations.

The actress who also happens to be the brand ambassador of Assam shared a couple of links of organizations on Twitter along with a note that read, “While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact on life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world.”

Added Priyanka Chopra, “They need our attention and support. I’m sharing details of a few credible organizations that are doing some good work on the ground in Assam, and Nick and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need. #Assamfloods #PrayForAssam #AssamNeedsHelp @PRIYANKACHOPRA.”

As per news18.com, The floods, triggered by heavy rains in Assam, have inundated 2,265 villages besides affecting 112,667 hectares of crop area in 27 districts and damaged hundreds of houses.

The district administrations have set up around 457 relief camps and distribution centres in 23 districts, where around 46,000 flood-hit people have taken shelter.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!