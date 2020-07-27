Nithiin Ties The Knot With GF Shalini In A DREAMY Ceremony Amid The Lockdown, Checkout
Nithiin Ties The Knot With GF Shalini In A DREAMY Ceremony Amid The Lockdown, Checkout (Photo Credit – @actor_nithiin Twitter)

Tollywood heartthrob Nithiin has officially bid adieu to his bachelorhood. The Bheeshma actor tied the knot to his long time girlfriend Shalini at the Taj Faluknama Palace in Hyderabad yesterday. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends from both sides, following the strict rules and regulations set by the government amid COVID-19.

It was early today, during the wee hours, that Nithiin took to his Twitter handle to share a couple of pictures from his wedding. The actor along with the pictures had a caption that read, “Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu..need all ur blessings n love “

The couple looked adorable. Nithiin was dressed in a red sherwani and Shalini in traditional golden saree. In the first picture, one gets to see the actor tying the knot. Whereas in the second the couple can be seen following rituals.

For those unversed, initially, Nithiin and Shalini had plans for a destination wedding in April. But following COVID-19, the couple opted for a wedding in Hyderabad.

Below are some of the adorable wishes which fans had for Nithiin and Shalini on the special occasion.

Speaking on the work front, Nithiin who was last seen in Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna and will next be seen in Telugu romantic drama, Rang De. This film will also feature national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

We wish the couple loads of happiness for their wedded life ahead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out