Actor Naga Shaurya is all set to blow away our mind with his upcoming film #NS20. Directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, #NS20 is a sport based drama and is produced by Narayana Dass Narang, Sharrath Marar and P Rammohan Rao. The film has Ketika Sharma as the female lead.

After teasing with the pre-look poster a couple of days back, Naga Shaurya unveiled the first look poster of his 20th film today. The poster features Naga Shaurya as a dynamic archer set to shoot a target and hit the bull’s eye.

The actor sports eight pack abs, a ponytail and a beard. He sure does look dashing on the poster of #NS20. The poster also shows blood seeping from a wound to his abs. This is the first time Naga Shaurya is working for a sport based movie.

Sources close to the film said that the actor is on a strict diet regime for the last few months for this upcoming movie.

The young actor said it was tough, but worth training himself for the character.

Earlier during an interview, director Santhossh Jagarlapudi described his film with Naga Shaurya as an imaginary biopic and said in all conformity that the film would fetch him a very good mileage as a director.

On the work front, apart from #NS20, Naga Sharuya will feature in Mooga Manasulu, which is being directed by debut director Lakshmi Sowjanya.

