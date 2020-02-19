Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang REVEALS Why He Chose To Participate After Rejecting It For Years

Shivin Narang is certainly one of television’s most loved actors. While the actor was offered the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13, he chose to be a part of Beyhadh 2 alongside Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chaudhary. But then, Shivin shocked many when he signed up for the Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10.

Shivin has revealed that while he was offered the stunt-based reality show previously as well, he was skeptical about taking the offer owing to his fears. While Shivin revealed that many of his close friends and family members dissuaded him from accepting the offer, he was very keen on being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Opening up about what changed from then and now and his experience about being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Shivin has been quoted by Times saying, “My experience was wonderful. Even I can’t believe I have done this show. It has been a wonderful journey and I have made some great friends for life and I am really really happy for myself because I never thought, I could do a show like this. There were a lot of times when they called me up for Khatron, I said ‘No, No’.”

He further went on to say, “I guess, it’s because of my fears, I did not want to face them but this time I asked myself, ‘Why not? As a person, whether it’s in my work or personal life, so, why not this show. Though my family and friends had asked me not to do this show, I thought, I should give it a try.”

He also lauded filmmaker Rohit Shetty for being the perfect host for the show. Shivin also highlighted how Rohit was the perfect taskmaster when he tried to push every contestant to the edge and yet was never overbearing despite the stardom he enjoys.

Meanwhile, Shivin is winning hearts for his performance in Sony’s Beyhadh 2 alongside Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chaudhary.

