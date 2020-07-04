Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin Among Others To Shoot A Special Edition Series With Rohit Shetty Post The Finale

After a long halt of three months in shoot due to the lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Hindi television industry is slowly and steadily getting back on its feet. Following which shoots of various TV serials and reality shows have resumed. TV buffs, especially those who are fond of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 hosted by Rohit Shetty, has a special surprise in store from the makers.

The reality show will be extended by eight episodes. Yes, You read it right! The makers were not able to shoot the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 yet owing to COVID-19, but it will now be shot in Mumbai.

As per a report from Times Of India, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 team is all set to shoot the finale episode on July 20 at Filmcity. Following which they will commence the shoot for the special edition that will feature the likes of Rashami Desai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Haarsh Limbachiyaa along others.

A source close to Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 told TOI, “Yes, we have roped in the best contestants of previous editions. The shoot for the special edition will commence from July 21. We had also approached Karan Patel, who will be seen in the finale of the ongoing season, but he has taken up a fiction show and hence, won’t be available.”

The source further added, “We are also in talks with Nia Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. There is still no clarity on when the edition will hit the tube. It could start immediately or after a short gap. It will be a crisp edition and packed with entertainment.”

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the episodes aired so far have been shot in Bulgaria. The first episode of the current season went on air on 22nd February.

