Everyone is waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale, which will air on your television screens this weekend. Rohit Shetty has been hosting the show for many years now, and people have always showered their love on it. With each season, we see the level of tasks getting more and more exciting.

Rohit Shetty and all contestants have already shot for the finale episode in Film City, Mumbai. And here is the good news! The contestants who got eliminated throughout the show also joined the finalists, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, and Dharmesh Yelande, in the finale episode. Yes, you will get to see them all once more.

Tejasswi Prakash, who had left the show in the middle due to her eye injury, was also marked present in the finale. She even took to Instagram and shared a photo with Adaa Khan and Amruta Khanvilkar.

The host Rohit Shetty also carried his fierce aura and was seen in black attire. He also maintained social distancing throughout the shoot

As per the Bollywood Life report, Rohit Shetty decided to check the contestants’ Lockdown skills in the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Since Karan Patel has welcomed a baby girl in December with wife Ankita, he was asked to demonstrate his diaper changing skills. Not just that, Dharmesh Yelande was asked to give a hairstyle to Amruta Khanvilkar. Amruta just freaked out at first and later calmed down to realize that it was just a prank.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi will also join the contestants in the finale episode. How excited are you for the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Do let us know!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!