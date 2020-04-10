Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Colors Channel Puts New Episodes Of Rohit Shetty’s Show On Hold, Here’s Why!

Colors’ stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows. The show is currently witnessing the run of it’s tenth season. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, this season features popular faces from the industry like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yelande, Adah Khan to name a few.

Well, according to a report in Spotboye, we hear that Colors’ has decided to stall the telecast of new episodes. Yes, you read it right! The channel will no more be telecasting the new episodes of the reality show despite having shot the show well in advance, because the finale of the show has not been shot yet and the makers do not want the viewers to stop connecting with the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is one of the TRP topping shows of the channel and the past two seasons of the show were super hit amongst the audience. This season too has great content and has a good balance of competition and entertainment. Especially, Tejasswi’s cute chemistry with Rohit Shetty is immensely loved and enjoyed by the viewers and Bharti and Haarsh’s comedy is also keeping the mood of the contestants light on the show despite all the intense tasks.

The makers will be telecasting new episodes post the lockdown period ends.

