KBC 14: Mary Kom, Sunil Chhetri Back Boxing, Voice Of Stray Dogs By Donating 12.50 Lakhs They Won

After Aamir Khan, Mitali Madhumita and Major D.P. Singh had the audience riveted to their stories, six-time World Champion, Olympic Games medallist and Rajya Sabha MP M.C. Mary Kom and international footballer Sunil Chhetri took the hotseat on ‘KBC 14’ to answer the questions asked by host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Advertisement

During a conversation laced with banter, Chhetri quoted a line from one of the songs from the Big B’s hit film ‘Mr Natwarlal’: “Mar gaya? Lekin aap to zinda ho?” To this, Bachchan responded by saying: “Yeh jeena bhi koi jeena hai lallu?” Chhetri also showed some of his football tricks.

Advertisement

Then, the two celebrity guests, Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri had to answer a question, which they did and won Rs 12.5 lakh. The question was: “People who work and live near which forest worship Bonbibi, a goddess who they believe protects them from tigers?”

They had to choose from: Bandipur, Ranthambore, Sunderbans and Kanha. The answer was Sunderbans. The money will be shared respectively by the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation and The Voice of Stray Dogs.

The game had to end here because the time was up and the host could not ask the Rs 25 lakh question.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma’s Alleged Ex Preeti Simoes To Rope In Sunil Grover, Tamannaah Bhatia For A Web Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram