Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was given the title of ‘lighthouse’ by ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Mujahid Momin. He compared the audience and contestants to the ocean and called the host a lighthouse among them.

The 26-year old contestant from Pune also requested Amitabh to call him by name Sameer and asked him to speak to his nana ji (grandfather). Momin gifted the host special perfume that he had brought from his hometown. Big B appreciated the perfume given by his grandfather with a fragrance of rose and musk.

Sharing his entire experience to be with Amitabh Bachchan, the contestant said: “An experience that I will cherish for a lifetime, that is all I have to say about what I experienced on the show. It was magical, especially the moment when I was able to give sir the attar (perfume) from my Nanaji. It is because of my parents, my nanaji that I have reached the hot seat.”

He added how taking the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan is like fulfilling dreams of his parents and grandfather. And he also told the host that his grandfather is his big fan.

“I am just a medium for them to achieve their dreams.” While talking to Amitabh Bachchan, “I told him about how my grandfather would take me to different eateries as a child and tell me how we would watch ‘Sholay‘ when it would come on tv, all night long,” he added.

‘KBC 14‘ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

