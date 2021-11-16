Bollywood actors Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan along with Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be on the hot seat for the Friday special episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’.

They will be playing the game with host Amitabh Bachchan and also share some personal stories associated with their careers in Bollywood and also throw light on their experience in the industry. They will also be talking about their personal lives and sharing a few anecdotes.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari will be seen dancing on the track ‘UP Hile, Patna Hile’ and Saif and Rani Mukerji open up on their connection with Kolkata and how much they adore Bengali dishes.

Moreover, they will also talk about working together after 12 years. Besides this Amitabh will be playing a game called ‘Poll Khol Ke Bol’ with Saif and Rani Mukerji and he will be shaking a leg with the guests on the song ‘Shava Shava’ from the movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode will air on November 19 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Other than this, Rani is thrilled that her daughter Adira, who had never seen any Rani starrer before Bunty Aur Babli 2, has thoroughly loved the laugh-out-loud comedy that releases worldwide on Nov 19!

Rani Mukerji reveals, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a special film for me for several reasons. Not only am I getting to play a character like Vimmy who I have loved and related to always and am I working with Saif after years, but what’s giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved!”

