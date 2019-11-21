KBC 11: Deepika Padukone’s Debut Film Costs A Contestant Lakhs Of Rupees!

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is a tricky quiz show. Deepika Padukone’s debut film was a question in one of the recent episodes & the contestant guessed it wrong. What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you’re asked the same question? Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, right? Wrong!

A contestant named Prerna appeared on the hot-seat in one of the recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati. To reach the 6.40 lakh mark, Prerna wasted all of the lifelines she could’ve used ahead to escape.

She was asked – ‘Who made her debut as a lead actress in a movie titled Aishwarya?’. She was standing tall as she won 3.20 lakhs, and a correct answer would’ve given her Rs 6.40 lakhs. The options given to her were A) Aishwarya Rai B) Deepika Padukone C) Priyanka Chopra D) Sonam Kapoor.

She was confused and chose D) Sonam Kapoor which made her quit with 3.20 lakhs. Sonam Kapoor’s debut movie has always been Ranbir Kapoor’s Saawariya. Though she was an assistant director in Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherji’s Black. Deepika Padukone did her filmy debut with Aishwarya, a Kannada film that was released a year before Om Shanti Om.

On the other hand, in a recent blog post, Big B has mentioned that he is doing 18-hour shifts at work. In the post, he mentioned that owing to the backlog that piled up when he was in the hospital, he shot three episodes of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, the quiz show he hosts, in one day.

“Yes, sir, I work. I work every day. I worked yesterday, it lasted 18 hours. It gave me reassurance, love, and blessings,” read his blog post.

Big B has also been inspiring fans to find joy at work. Recently, he posted a motivational quote with a photograph that shows him on the KBC set.

