‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ actress Kaveri Priyam will be seen playing the lead role of Amrita in the new show ‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’.

The show is all about the pain and agony of parents because of the differences with their children. It revolves around Amrita, who knows the pain of her parents and tries to resolve the differences between her parents and grandparents.

Kaveri Priyam, who gained a lot of appreciation for playing a negative character in her first TV show ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’ is quite excited about her new project which is a family drama.

“I am thrilled to play this interesting character representing the third generation who brings a fresh perspective to families.”

While talking about her character in the daily soap, Kaveri Priyam added that it is relatable and distinct from her previous roles.

“The qualities that define Amrita’s character are her practicality, intelligence, and responsibility and she is quite similar to me in real life. I believe I also approach situations objectively and differently as Amrita would. This will be my first time playing a character like this which is modern yet rooted,” she concluded.

‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’ features Pankaj Berry, Sandeep Baswana and Jasjeet Babbar among others. It will be airing soon on Sony SAB.

