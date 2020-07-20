Television star Erica Fernandes has got a new makeover.

Taking to Instagram, Erica posted a video in which she is seen chopping off her long locks at home. Erica looks quite stylish in “bangs”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Snip snip…new look,” she captioned the clip.

Erica Fernandes’s friends and fans have given a thumbs up to her new hairstyle.

Reacting to the video, Hina Khan commented: “Bang on.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote: “Cute.”

Erica is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”.

On personal front, Erica Fernandes recently revealed that she has been in a relationship for over three years. “I am not single. I am in relationship and he’s not from the industry. It’s been over three years now. We are very good friends. We speak about all kinds of nonsense..he doesn”t like watching me romance any other guy on screen,” Erica had shared.

What are your views on Erica’s new hairstyle? Do let us know and stay tuned for more related updates!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!