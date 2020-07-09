Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: The Net-Worth Of The Cast Including Hina Khan & Parth Samthaan Will Blow Your Mind

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian television currently. But a large chunk of the popularity of the show goes to its cast- Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan who is now replaced by Aamna Shariff and Karan Singh Grover who is now replaced by Karan Patel.

All of these actors have their own fan base apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which is really huge! But equally large is the net worth of all these actors. While Hina Khan has a net worth of whopping 30 crores, Karan Patel has a net worth of 10 crores.

Yes, you read that! As per the report of Republic, here is a list of the estimated net worth of all the actors who are or were a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Erica Fernandez as Prerna Basu: 7 Crore

Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu: 10 Crore

Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj: 35 Crore

Karan Patel as Mr. Bajaj: 10 Crore

Hina Khan as Komolika: 30 Crore

Aamna Sharif: 7 Crore

While all fresh episodes of all daily soaps were unavailable owing to stalled shootings amid the ongoing lockdown, things have slowly started to reach towards normalcy. Speaking in particular of this show, fresh episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 too will soon start airing.

