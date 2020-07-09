There are just a few hours to go for the most awaited Breathe: Into The Shadows to finally release on Amazon Prime for its viewers across 200 countries and territories worldwide. Ahead of its release, Amazon Prime Video released an intriguing video which talks about memories. The 12-episode show also marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan who recently completed two decades in the industry. Keeping the excitement high, Amazon Prime Video released an all-new video that talks about memories.

Posting the video about Breathe: Into the Shadows, Amazon Prime Video shared on their social media, “Memories are nothing but documented fairy tales and this one is worth fighting for! #BreatheIntoTheShadows, out tomorrow! @BreatheAmazon @juniorbachchan @Abundantia_Ent.”

Memories are nothing but documented fairy tales and this one is worth fighting for!#BreatheIntoTheShadows, out tomorrow!@BreatheAmazon @juniorbachchan @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/UkUZihaDY1 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 9, 2020

The concept of the video is distinctive with the hand art element that has been added to it and it totally builds up the mood for Breathe: Into The Shadows, as it inches closer to the release on 10 July 2020.

Breathe: Into The Shadows is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant and also features popular actors like Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles.

