Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Erica Fernandes REVEALS Her Eggcelent Christmas Plans & It Definitely Is Merry!

Erica Fernandes who was recently spotted in Jaipur attending a friend’s wedding in beautiful outfits is back in Mumbai and has resumed shooting for her on-going show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The show also stars Parth Samthaan as the male lead and is doing well on the TRP charts.

Erica comes from catholic family and is really excited for Christmas this year. Talking about her plans with Pinkvilla she revealed how it is a prominent festival in her household. Sharing her fondest memories from the festival, she said, “Being a catholic, celebrating Christmas at home has always been quite a prominent time for us, and we have always celebrated it in a big way!”

She added, “As a child, I would always keep thinking during the midnight mass about how Santa would enter my house and keep the gifts under the tree or in different places of the house so that we would go searching for it. I still remember how my brother and I used to wait for Santa to give us our gifts. Then as we grew older I got to know where the gifts were actually coming from! Besides that, I was always gorging on the guava cheese, the Christmas cake, sorpotel and lots more.”

She further added, “She added,” We would usually start decorating the house and playing some Christmas carols by the beginning of December which is the most fun part and our favourite too! So every week we would more decorations and by the 20th of the month, we would fully be ready with the house being decorated. On the day of Christmas, it was always friends and family visiting us and then they’re used to either be a nice Christmas lunch or dinner with the entire family.”

