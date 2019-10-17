Actor Karan Singh Grover is no more a part of “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” reboot and has shared photographs of his farewell from the show.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself along with the entire cast and crew of the show.

Karan shares farewell photo from 'Kasautiii Zindagii Kay'
Karan Singh Grover AKA Mr. Bajaj Bids Farewell To Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Shares Last Photo

“Thank you for an awesome time and such an amazing farewell! It was a pleasure working with ya’ll! Thank you Ekta Kapoor. We Missed you yesterday @kingsonyaa #kasautiizindagiikay,” he captioned the image.

Karan was playing the iconic role of Mr. Bajaj in the show.

“Kasautii Zindagii Kay” stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here