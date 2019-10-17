Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan Takes His Daddy David Dhawan On A Scooter Ride; See Video

Coolie No. 1: David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake starring Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan is going on in full form. After wrapping up the Thailand schedule, the team is right now in Mumbai.

Earlier today, Varun took to Instagram to wish Good Morning to the world’s all daddies through a fun video. The video which has been shot on the sets of Coolie No. 1 shows him along with his dad and director David riding a scooter together. At the end of it, there’s a message for all the daddies in the world. Have a look-

Isn’t this really cool?

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan praised Varun Dhawan as she shared a photograph of herself along with him on Twitter.

In the image, the actress, who is dressed in a vibrant yellow dress, is seen looking at Varun, who is looking at the camera. The “Main Tera Hero” actor is also seen sporting a vibrant yellow and blue shirt.

“When his words are teaching you acting… But his actions are teaching you camera facing @Varun_dvn,” Sara captioned the image.

Coolie No.1 which is a remake of the popular 1995 movie of the same title starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The comedy film is slated to release in May next year.

