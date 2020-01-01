Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava Thank Their Baby Girl Mehr For A Blessed 2019; The Couple Can’t Wait To Embrace 2020 With Her

2019 will always be special for Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava. The couple welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl in their lives last month. The couple’s happiness has no bounds as they embrace parenthood and are looking forward to a happier 2020.

Karan and Ankita named their baby girl ‘Mehr’. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star had also shared an adorable photo with his angle and we can’t describe the love and purity it reflects. Now, the actor has got candid about how he wants his new year to shape up.

Karan Patel told Pinkvilla, “Looking to do some good work, whether TV web or films doesn’t matter much. It has to be something that I enjoy doing and I add to the already so talented industry. I also look to spending a lot of time with my family and my daughter Mehr, she has been a boon to me.”

The actor added, “With this, 2020 already looks good to me. Just hope and pray a film and good shows come by. Can’t wait to face the cameras again.”

Yesterday, Ankita Bhargava shared a pic with Karan from her pregnancy days and shared how blessed 2019 was for them because of their daughter.

She captioned it, “Thnku 2019 🌸🙏🌸 ‘Mehr’baan Hua Rabb !

And,Can’t wait to embrace U Year 2020! #happynewyear #rabbdimehr

A big big Thanku @sachin113photographer for giving us such beautiful pictures and memories to keep for life! I don’t think it would have been possible without the comfort u gave us… I couldn’t have asked for a better photographer to capture us!U r amazing! 🌸🙏🌸 and How can I not have a touch of @anusoru on me… Thnku babydoll for this beautiful gown…it’s like u just new that it’s gonna be Girl instinctively !Thanks for being there through everything !🌸🙏🌸 Happy new year guys! Have a blessed 2020!!! 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸”.

Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Karan Patel’s longest-running show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off the air last month in December. It now has a spin-off, titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.

