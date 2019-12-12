Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and Gini Chatrath welcome home their baby girl on December 10. The actor put up the news of his twitter handle and fans and friends from the industry flooded his timeline with wishes in no time.

Meanwhile, it seems like Kapil has already started balancing the two phases of being a father and a work professional. He did not cancel his work commitments and moreover shot two episodes for his show The Kapil Sharma Show.

He shot with the teams of Chhapaak including Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar, and Good Newwz including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Talking to BH, Kapil said, “Yes I have had sleepless nights but the feeling of being a father is out of this world! I am overwhelmed with all the love. I have had about of terrible cold because of which I haven’t held my baby in my arms and I just want to hug her and tell her how much I have waited for this day to come. Both Ginni and the baby are healthy and doing well. Fatherhood has definitely brought in a lot of responsibilities, and I am looking forward to the same”.

According to the reports in Bollywood Hungama, Kapil shot for two consecutive days on December 11 and 12. There are also reports that the makers have told him to postpone the shoot but the comedian chose to go ahead with the same schedule and made sure he meets the deadline.

Yesterday we saw Deepika with Meghna gracing the sets. There are numerous pictures from the sets and they are trending. Meanwhile, we also heard how Kapil showed his baby girl’s pictures to Deepika and she revealed in the comments section of an Instagram post that she is adorable.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!