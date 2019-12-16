Kapil Sharma Gets PAID For Promoting Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior! PROOF Inside

Kapil Sharma has a lot of reasons to celebrate recently. While his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, garners huge TRPs every weekend specially with celebs like Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar gracing the show, he has also been blessed with a baby girl with wife Ginni Chathrath. But now, he’s been caught taking money from Ajay Devgn for the promotions of Tanhaji: The Sung Warrior. Don’t believe us? Check for yourselves below.

Kapil himself posted a video on his Instagram which starts with him going all praises for Ajay Devgn’s upcoming period drama. The comedian in his Punjabi dialect goes on to speak about the release date of the movie and the excitement building around the release. Soon, Ajay enters the frame and asks the cameraman to shut the camera, takes out money from his pocket and gives it to Kapil.

While that was not enough, the hilarious video witnesses Kapil complaining, “We had a deal of Rs. 1200 (for the promotion)” but Ajay ignores him and leaves.

Check out the video below:



Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Kajol-starrer, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has become the latest pop historical out of Bollywood to land in a legal soup.

The “matter was listed before the court today (December 13, Friday) but could not be heard as the presiding judge was on leave. It will now be heard on December 19”, according to a report in indiatoday.in.

The historical action drama, to be released in 3D, stars Ajay Devgn as Subedar Tanaji Malusare while Kajol stars as his wife Savitribai. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod.

A petition has been filed against the film by Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Koli Rajput Sangh before Delhi High Court claiming the film’s director Om Raut has concealed the true lineage of the warrior Tanaji Malusare in the movie, which is slated to hit the screens on January 10.

