Kamya Punjabi Gets Married To Long Time Beau Shalabh Dang, First Pictures Out!

Television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi is one of the happiest souls today as the actress has finally tied the knot with her long time beau Shalabh Dang. The first pictures are out and the couple is all smiles and dreamy on their D Day. Scroll down to know more and see the pictures.

In the pictures, Kamya looks a complete authentic bride. She wore a bright red lehenga with the perfect amount of jewellery and all her bridal glow. Shalabh, on the other hand, went for a golden sherwani with a pearl white undertone to it. He completed his look with a matching Safa and an odhna twinning with Kamya’s lehenga.

Check the pictures right below:











The couple has been dating for a year now. Shalabh is in the health care industry. The two got engaged on February 8, followed by all the wedding functions.

It was 2 weeks ago when Kamya took to Instagram and wrote, “Last year, this day I spoke to you, for the first time and today, I am preparing for my marriage with you. Last year, this day I was broken, I was lonely. You picked up the pieces and made me the happy person that I am today. I am so lucky to have someone like you in my life who’s the only motive is to make me smile and happy. you are my life, you are my good karma, you are my Gannu’s best gift to me. Thank you for coming into my life. Thank you for loving me so much. Thank you for this beautiful one year… looking forward to a lifetime with you. I love you @shalabhdang.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!