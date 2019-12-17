Kabir Khan Marks His Digital Space Debut With The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye; First Look Poster Out!

Country’s leading OTT space which is bringing a plethora of content to the audience has another thrilling original in store! Amazon Prime Videos released the first poster of Kabir Khan’s “The Forgotten Army- Azaadi ke Liye” as their first show for the year 2020.

“The Forgotten Army” marks the directorial debut of Kabir Khan in the digital space. The show stars two promising actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari as the protagonists. As the title suggests, the show seems to be a tough and strong tale of the Army highlighting the valour and bravery that the battles bring to our nation.

The official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Videos shared the first poster captioning, “thrilled to begin 2020 with our dream project with @kabirkhankk, #TheForgottenArmy! @sunsunnykhez @sharvari”

The poster seems to be a super intriguing one with the logo having a tiger in the middle with the swords in the background suggesting that it will be a thriller and a power packed one. The poster has the show described as “THE FORGOTTEN ARMY AZAADI KE LIYE”. While the poster surely has piqued our interests but also, our curiosity has gone up high with the entire concept of ‘forgotten’ army.

The Forgotten Army will hit the screens in January, 2020 and will be streaming on Amazon Prime video.

