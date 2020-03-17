JUST IN! Divyanka Tripathi On Backlash Over Coronavirus Tweet, Questions “Should Everything Be News…”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi is facing the social media ire over her latest tweet on Coronavirus pandemic. The actress with her honest intention when onto speak about the empty roads on Mumbai, but things turned upside down when Twitterati called her out for her insensitivity.

The actress in a now-deleted tweet had written, “With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads.” Soon netizens took to the comment section and questioned her insensitivity in the situation. Many even pin pointed to how ignorant she had been towards the labours working at the construction site and questioned whether their lives do not matter.

However, Divyanka went onto reply to some individual tweets and apologized for her tweet. Irrespective of it, some of the users continued backlashing her and kept spreading the negativity.

Owing to it all, the Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actress has now given it back to the trolls as she tweeted, “We all are humans and susceptible to errors. In this volatile & violent social media world, important question is: If someone’s capable of realizing and apologizing..ARE YOU CAPABLE OF FORGIVING AND MOVING ON? Should everything be News & point of argument? Where’s humanity there?”

The actress even apologized to a user who wrote, “As if the engineers & construction worker life r not important .. such an vague & unrequired tweet at this moment”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress quit Yeh Hai Mohabattein on the TV screens, and the show is witnessing a spin-off. Ekta Kapoor had recently hinted that a web series starring the actress along with Karan Patel is on the cards and fans have been super excited!

