After success of Humnava Mere, Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky re-unite for another soulful track ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’.

Composed by Jubin and Rocky Khanna, sung by Jubin Nautiyal and presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series. ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’ is a soulful ballad that beautifully captures the pain of distance in love, a broken heart, and a few complaints. Jubin Nautiyal’s sensuous voice lends a poignant touch to the lyrics, while the symphonic notes of the music add to the intensity of the song.

The music video for the song is directed by Crevixa, who have brought the story of the song to life on the screen. The chemistry between Jubin Nautiyal and Samyra Moreir in the music video is electrifying and adds to the beauty of the song’s poetic verses.

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “With the ever evolving music taste of the listeners, makers also need to add new elements to their music by offering a fresh soundscape. With this song, Jubin has not only lent his soulful voice but also added his own elements to this music by composing this song. I’m sure this will become an earworm very soon.

All excited for the new track, singer Jubin Nautiyal adds, “This one is a special song that is very close to my heart. It beautifully captures the pain of separation and longing, the kind of love most people have felt at some stage in their lives. I hope it will touch your heart and leave you with a message that love is worth fighting for.”

Music composer and lyricist of the song, Rocky Khanna comments, “We wanted to explore a different genre one that wasn’t what you conventionally hear from Jubin. Hai Kaisi Kaisi truly showcases Jubin’s versatility as an artist and we are happy with the way the track has turned out.”

Adds Crevixa, “We were all in agreement that for ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’ we wanted to attempt something different from the typical run-of-the-mill music videos so we decided to bring in a fresh, new perspective. This music video is one of its kind, it’s very offbeat and niche keeping the elements contemporary, artistic and abstract.

The soulful singing and emotive lyrics of the song will take the audience on an emotional journey, making it an unforgettable one. ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’ is out now on all platforms!

