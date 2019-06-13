Jennifer Winget To Be Seen As An Army Officer In ALTBalaji’s Code M

Actress Jennifer Winget is excited to play the role of an Army officer in her first web show. She says when actors portray this kind of a character, there comes a lot of responsibilities with it.

She will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji’s courtroom drama “Code M”. Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful but full of zest for life.

“I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility with it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up,” Jennifer said in a statement.

“Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she’s the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required,” she added.

Jennifer had earlier worked with producer Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms in the 2000s serial “Kasautii Zindagii Kay“.

“I am delighted to be making my digital debut with her (Ekta) platform ALTBalaji. This is a character that means a lot to me, and I hope that the audience loves it too,” said Jennifer.

“Code M” also stars actor Tanuj Virwani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!