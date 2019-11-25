Jennifer Winget Talks In Detail About Her Character In Beyhadh 2

Jennifer Winget rose to fame with Beyhadh in 2016 when she played a negative character in the show. She played the character of a woman who is obsessed with her husband. This was the first time we saw her in a negative role and her fans loved this side of the actress and immediately garnered her praises from all around.

Maya is now coming back with Beyhadh season 2 opposite Shivin Narang, Ashish Choudhary and the promo states that this time Maya will be crazier than the last season. She shared the new promo of the show and wrote, “If you think you are in control of your time, you are mistaken. In #Beyhadh2, time will flow through Maya’s hands. Get ready for #MayaAgain and set your clocks to 9 PM! Starts 2nd December.”

Check out the promo here:

Jennifer recently confirmed that Beyhadh 2 will be replacing Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati’s season 11. Talking about her character with a daily, Jennifer Winget talked about how her character in Beyhadh 2 will be different from the previous installation. “I am completely in love with my character. So much so, it called for a do-over! But no, in all seriousness, the show gave me a blank canvas to chart the course of my character. Being out of the box, you have the opportunity to get creative.”

She further added, “Not very often do roles like this fall into your lap, so for an actor, it really gets you to push your limits, whilst working within your resources. The show and character are both close to heart. The whole team has put in a lot of thought and effort to come up with the final look for Maya in Season 2 of Beyhadh so, I hope the audience shows the same amount of appreciation and love, if not more.”

