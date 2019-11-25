Rani Mukerji’s Beige Sabyasachi Sari Is The Wedding Outfit You Need Right Now

Wedding Season is finally here and in today’s episode of “What To Wear To A Wedding”, we are stealing Rani Mukerji’s Sabyasachi Sari for inspiration. Rani Mukerji has been a constant inspiration when it comes to rocking a sari with ease. She adds the glam quotient to a classy outfit and is one of the few actresses we love to see in a sari.

The actress, who is returning on the big screen with Mardaani 2, recently flew to Kolkata for the promotions of the film and wore this Sabyasachi sari for an event. The beige sari was a mesh embroidery sari that looked very charming on Rani. The kali work on the sari gave an elegant touch to the sari. Rani chose a sleeveless blouse with the sari that went really well with it.

Coming to the actress makeup, the red lip look stole our heart. Rani opted for thick eyebrow, smokey eyeshadow and dewy base for her makeup. Rani added kohl on her lower waterline that accentuated her beautiful brown eyes. Rani made sure that her sari does that talking and hence did not go for too much highlight.

Rani matched her outfit with a really regal piece of jewellery. She wore a heavy neckpiece and balanced it with equally beautiful earrings. Her neckpiece was made out of pearls and had a statement broach with a red diamond in the centre. The earrings were also of the similar patter designed by Sabyasachi. Rani tied her hair in a tight bun that looked quite rich and she added a white flower to accentuate the look.

Talking about Rani’s film Mardaani 2, Mukerji will reprise the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy. This time she’ll be up against an even more aloof and pitiless villain. Mardaani 2 releases on December 13, 2019. Gopi Puthran who is one of the co-writers and associate directors of Mardaani will make his directorial debut with this flick.

