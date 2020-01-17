Jennifer Winget Reveals Her Challenging Diet Plans & We Are Astounded With Her Dedication!

Jennifer Winget rose to fame with popular daily soaps like Beyhadh, Dill Mill Gayye and Saraswatichandra and is currently promoting her web show, Code M. This is the first time we will see Jennifer in an action role. She will be seen essaying the role of an army lawyer.

Jennifer is one the fittest celebrities of Indian television and talking to Pinkvilla about the same, she spilled the beans on how she prepared for Code M. She said, “Of course, certain changes were made in my diet to look the part. People who know me know that I am a lazy person, I love my comfort zone. But characters like this helps me extend my boundaries.”

She further added, “If you have to think of an army officer, I don’t really have the body type to fit that. You would think of a tall person for this but the makers had faith in me. I am hoping I did. It did some work to get the body language, diction right because I was really unsure if I would be able to do it or not.”

She also revealed that she likes to workout in the morning and doesn’t starve herself for any of her meals. “I eat everything and workout and maintain a balance,” Jennifer said.

Apart from Code M, currently she is seen in Beyhadh 2 as Maya and her character is quite famous. Also, Jen has got massive fan following on social media and Beyhadh 2 was one of the most anticipated shows of the year 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!