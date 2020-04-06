Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara Calls Him Papa For The First Time; Watch Video!

Popular television host and actor Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij, keep sharing cute pictures and videos of their bundle of joy, Tara on social media. Right from her first words to her crawling videos, the couple has been capturing and sharing each special moment of Tara on their social media handles respectively.

Well, recently, Jay took to his Instagram to share yet another special moment with his fans. He shared a video wherein Tara can be seen calling him papa for the first time. An excited Jay wrote in the caption: ‘She finally called me PAPA love you my princess love @taramahhi was waiting for this for a very long time 🤩🤩🤩’

Take a look:

TV celebs Zain Imam, Balraj Syal and Yuvika Choudhary were quick to comment on the cute video. It’s a special moment for any parent to hear the first words from their child’s mouth. As Tara can be seen sweetly calling Jay, papa, the actor got very excited and the cute video is winning the internet.

Tara is Jay and Mahhi’s firstborn child. The couple had earlier adopted their househelp’s children, but Tara is their first biological daughter.

Following the trend of creating Instagram handles of babies, Mahhi has also created Tara’s Instagram handle wherein she keeps posting her cute photoshoots and videos and the kid is already famous on social media.

