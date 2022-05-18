Actor Ishan Mishra, who is best known for his performances in ‘It’s Not That Simple 2’ and ‘Laakhon Mein Ek 2’ is all set to make his film debut with ‘Janhit Mein Jari’ starring alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vijay Raaz and others.

Advertisement

Talking about his role he says: “I am playing a very interesting part called Achaanak in the film who is also a condom company salesman. I would wait for the film to release and not spill the beans now. So last year I got an opportunity to audition for the same.

Advertisement

“I had given the screen test for the same and the director liked it, soon after that I had a short meeting with him and one week later I was informed that I’m assigned for this part,” Ishan Mishra said.

Sharing about how he prepared for the role Ishan Mishra says: “As an actor, we need to find things that are uniquely us – our life, our history that we can bring to the role. I learned to gauge my own sensibility to see what was useful and what was not, keeping strictly in mind the writer’s and the director’s vision. Using an intense memory from my own life similar to the emotion of the character certainly helped me to get to that place.”

Talking about his working experience with Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vijay Raaz and others Ishan Mishra says: “It was certainly a mind blowing experience. You get to observe and learn a lot from each one of them. They are very accomplished senior actors and have a lot of experience to offer to newcomers like me. Most importantly, they are great human beings. It was really an amazing experience shooting in my hometown Gwalior for the film.”

Giving an insight about the film he states: “‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is the story of a young girl, a crusader who takes up a challenging job selling condoms in a small town in MP, India. The film takes one through the journey of the challenges she faces amidst the social taboo and how she takes on the resistance from her family and the entire town. All told through the trademark Raaj Shandilya humour.”

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant’s New Boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani To Enter Bigg Boss 16? Actress Reacts & Calls It ‘Utter Rubbish, Says “They Might Call Us Together”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube