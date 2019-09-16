Jamai 2.0: Ravi Dubey & Nia Sharma’s Liplock Moment On Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Is Taking The Internet By Storm!

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma’s Jamai 2.0 has been making headlines ever since the sequel was announced. Ravi and Nia did some intimate scenes also this season and in fact wife Sargun Mehta convinced him to do it. Recently, Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas title track was released, sung by Arijit Singh; the song is already getting all the love from the fans.

Ravi shared a video from one of his fans account on Instagram and it has Jamai 2.0 visuals in the video. Ravi and Nia are passionately kissing each other with the song Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas playing in the background. The song adds more heat to the the already steamy scene between the two. Check out the video here:

Ayushmann Khurrana commented on the video and wrote, “Whatta song!”.

Jamai 2.0 has gotten a good response and has a fan following of its own among the audiences. The show is a reboot of Zee TV’s Jamai Raja and remains as one of the most loved daily soaps of recent times. The show that aired from 2014 to 2017 had 701 episodes and has now been revived by the makers for web audience and they have titled it Jamai 2.0.

