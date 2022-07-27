Ishwak Singh Opens Up On 'Bas Karo Aunty': "It Is Nothing Less Than An Honour For Me To..."

Ishwak Singh is quite excited about playing the male protagonist in the upcoming film “Bas Karo Aunty” produced by the celebrated filmmakers Nitish Tiwari and Ashwini Tiwari Iyer.

The film, co-written by Nitesh Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra, is based on Varun Agarwal’s bestselling 2012 book, “How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company”. Agarwal is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur who has launched three start-ups.

Talking about the film, Ishwak Singh said: “It is nothing less than an honour for me to be part of a project which has such maestros like Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari involved. Their perspective on presenting a story is completely different. Just spending time with them is nothing less than a masterclass. It will be a huge learning experience for me and I am looking forward to it.”

Ishwak Singh’s last project was “Rocket Boys”, where he portrayed the pioneering scientist and founder of India’s space programme, Vikram Sarabhai. He received rave reviews from industry gurus and his fans for his performance.

The film will be directed by ace ad filmmaker Abhishek Sinha. Ronnie Screwvala, and Siddharth Roy Kapoor are also on board as producers.

