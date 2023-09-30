Actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are all set to up the ante of entertainment in the finale of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 3.

Having entertained audiences with superlative dance moves, diverse dance forms, and delightful performances, the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ is now at the cusp of crowning the ultimate winner in its ‘thrilling finale’ titled ‘Finale no.1’.

The episode promises to be a dance extravaganza like none other, filled with power-packed performances, dhamakedar entertainment and unique twists that will surprise one and all.

For one last time, the top five contestants battle it out to win the ultimate coveted title of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’.

Amidst all the performances and fun, one epic moment to watch out for is the epic hook step challenge between teams – Tiger and Geeta Kapur vs Kriti Sanon and Jay Bhanushali.

These two dynamic teams use their dance moves to guess Tiger and Kriti’s iconic songs via the guessing game, promising loads of laughter and masti.

Bollywood’s ‘Hero No 1’ Govinda also graces the stage in the finale episode.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’s finale will air on September 30 on Sony.

Meanwhile, Kriti and Tiger made their debut in 2014 with romantic action comedy ‘Heropanti’, directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also featured Prakash Raj.

A sequel titled ‘Heropanti 2’ was released in 2022, which stars Tiger and Tara Sutaria.

After ‘Heropanti’, Kriti bagged a role in Rohit Shetty’s action comedy ‘Dilwale’, alongside Varun Dhawan. The flick stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She has also won the national award for the Best Actress for her work in the streaming film ‘Mimi’. The movie stars Kriti in the lead, with Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.

On the other hand, Tiger has established himself as an action star with movies like ‘War’, and ‘Baaghi’.

Must Read: Heeriye Sung By Arijit Singh & Jasleen Royal Becomes The Biggest Indian Track Worldwide With 100 Million Streams On Spotify, 135 Million YouTube Views & Much More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News