Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Confesses That She Wanted To Commit Suicide

Neha Kakkar is known to be a very sensitive and emotional person. Viewers have often seen the singer break down on national television as she judges a widely watched singing reality show, Indian Idol 11. And something similar happened in a recent episode of the show, where Neha was heard telling a contestant that she too was suicidal at one point in life and had no desire of living anymore.

Neha was heard telling the contestant that though things are very happy and great in her life right now, there was a point in her life where she thought that everything was going wrong, life was unfair to her and that she wanted to commit suicide. But Neha was also quick to add that every time something like that happens a person should stop and think about their family and friends and all the people who love them!

Neha had opened up about her battle with depression earlier on her social media account after she broke up with her ex-flame and Yaariyan fame actor, Himansh Kohli. Neha had also confessed that she did not spend enough time with her friends and family because all her energy and efforts were towards her ex who did not even deserve all of it.

Opening up about her battle, Neha had posted a long note that read, “Yes I am in depression. Thanks to all the negative people in the world. You are successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations, you’re successful.”

Another post read, “Why do they spread rumours without even thinking how badly it’ll affect somebody’s life. Even if she’s a celebrity, she’s a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody’s personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people. Don’t do so much that they get depression. If you are a father or brother of somebody will you do that to your daughter/ sister? Stop making anybody feel so bad that they start thinking of ending their life. Plz! Stop!”

Well, while the singer says all’s well in her life now, we admire the lady for braving it though!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!