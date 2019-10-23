Indian Idol 11: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Praises The Contestants; Vishal Dadlani Invites Him As A Special Guest

Indian Idol 11 is making it to the news for both the good and bad reasons. While the show is being praised for presenting a platform for aspiring singers, the recent contestant’s kissing row with Neha Kakkar too became the topic of discussion. Now, the show is once again in the limelight and this time it’s due to Cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s praises for contestants of the singing reality show.

The Cricket legend is amazed by the passion of the youngsters coming from all over the country and their mesmerizing vocals.

He took to his Twitter and expressed his thoughts. He wrote, “Really touched by the soulful singing & life-stories of these talented youngsters on Indian Idol. Rahul, Chelsi, Diwas, and Sunny come from different parts of the country but have the same passion & dedication for music despite all odds. I’m sure they’ll go a long way.”

Reacting to the same, one of the judges of Indian Idol and singer Vishal Dadlani, requested Sachin to join the show as a special guest. He quotes, ” Oh wow, @sachin_rt! Can’t tell you how this is going to encourage our new Idols! Knowing you’re watching will inspire them to perform at their best, each time! On their behalf, I’d like to invite you to please come to the shoot! It’d be an honor for all of us! #IndianIdol11.”

Now with such special invitation from judge himself, we really hope that Master Blaster give a nod and motivate the young talent by gracing the show.

