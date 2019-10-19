Indian Idol 11: Contestant Forcefully Kisses Neha Kakkar; Singer Left In SHOCK; See Video

Indian Idol is one of the oldest reality shows and has a huge fanbase even now. The show has seen many judges on the hot seat and this time for its 11th season, we saw Anu Malik return with Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. The show commenced its audition round and something newsworthy keeps happening on the sets of the reality show.

During one of the audition rounds, Neha Kakkar even got forcibly kissed by a contestant that left her surprised. Yes, you read that right. In a video shared by Sony Tv, we can see how a contestant comes to meet Neha on the stage and kisses her instead of just hugging her.

The contestant first enters the stage and asks Neha if she recognises him. Neha tried to recall if she has met him before and agrees to accept the gifts from him. After she takes all the gifts from the contestant, the guy moves towards Neha to hug her. Neha doesn’t deny the gesture and leans forward but the contestant forcibly planted a kiss on her cheek.

Neha Kakkar, who was reasonably upset with the contestant’s behaviour, moved away from him. The contestant was immediately stopped by the show’s host Aditya Narayan for his misbehavior. Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik were also quite shocked after seeing this.

For the uninitiated, Neha Kakkar returns for her second season as a judge on Indian Idol. She was on the judge’s panel on the show last year as well. Neha Kakar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare. She has appeared as a judge on SA Re Ga Ma Lil’ Champs as well.

With the growing popularity for the current season of Indian Idol 11, it is learnt that the judges are getting a hefty amount for their role. According to the report in India TV, sensational singer Neha Kakkar is being paid 5 lakh per episode. Other two judges- Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik, are being an amount of 4.5 lakh and 4 lakh, respectively, per episode.

