Actress Megha Chakraborty is excited to be part of the popular show ‘Imlie’, especially now when the show has taken a leap of five years. The actress spoke about the challenges and new twists in the life of her character.

She said: “The story has a freshness when a leap happens. There are many changes in the lives of Imlie and Atharva (Karan Vohra). Both of them are separated and Imlie doesn’t know that Atharva is alive. On the other hand, Atharva knows everything, but is angry and is living alone with Cheeni (Seerat Kapoor). This time, the story will be about how they meet and Imlie’s reaction when she learns that Atharva is staying with Cheeni. There is more drama and masala in the story. This is the advantage of a leap: you get to see the freshness along with the progression of the storyline.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whether she has any apprehension playing a mother for the first time in the show, she said: “As Megha Chakraborty, there were many questions which came in my mind. As there is a kid of mine in the show now, I think this thinking is quite old now. This is my 6th show and first time I am playing the role of a mother. I have donned the pregnant look for the first time and have done the delivery scene in the hospital for the first time. There are so many things which I am doing for the first time in the leap of ‘Imlie’.

Megha Chakraborty further added, “I am happy, excited. I am not scared to be typecast as today people see the character. If you are playing a character and the story demands playing a mother, then you should do it. The leap is for the betterment of the show.”

Megha even suffered physical exhaustion while shooting the leap of ‘Imlie’.

She said: “During the accident scene, I was not well as I was down with bad cold and throat ache. There were a lot of running scenes, and I could hardly breathe. But as the greatest showman of our country Raj Kapoor had said, ‘The show must go on’ I also followed that. I gave it my best because the scenes are all important and the whole team also puts a lot of effort. Though at the end of the shooting, I was physically drained but I had great creative satisfaction. And I am hoping that fans of Imlie will like the new story and my performance too.”

For more such TV updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Anupamaa Ranks Top Despite Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna’s Separation Followed By Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai As New Show Enters The Top 5 – Check Out The Full TRP List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News