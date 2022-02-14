Since Valentine’s Day is around the corner, actor Ieshaan Sehgaal opens up on his relationship with actress Miesha Iyer and why a couple should always preserve their individuality.

The actor is known for his stint in Bigg Boss 15. Ieshaan closely bonded with Miesha Iyer on the show and has openly admitted to being in a serious relationship with her.

Talking about how it was to find love in the Bigg Boss house, Ieshaan Sehgaal: “It is said that you find love in the most unusual places and I found the love of my life in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.”

When asked if being in a relationship has affected him in making his own identity, Ieshaan Sehgaal elucidated: “I don’t think falling in love or being in love affects your individual identity. I love the fact that me and Miesha are loved by the fans but we both are different individuals and we do have our individual identities.”

Well, Miesha Iyer is one lucky woman! Isn’t it?

