I Should Have Stayed Home: Adventure-Travel Docu-Series Chronicles Himalayan Journey Of A Venture Capitalist

The upcoming adventure-travel docu-series ‘I Should Have Stayed Home’ will spotlight the journey of two brothers; one a venture capitalist & trained chef, and the other a consultant with the World Bank; navigating through rugged terrains that will test both their resilience and their brotherly bond.

The series follows Sid Mewara, venture capitalist & trained chef, and Shanky Jayakumar, a consultant with the World Bank. The duo set out on a journey filled with misadventures across the breathtaking terrains of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh in their trusted 4X4 vehicles.

Expressing his excitement, Sid Mewara shared, “‘I Should Have Stayed Home’ turned out to be ‘I definitely want to do this again’. Sure, it was seriously brutal, scary, and exhausting, but we loved being on the edge of disaster. While the show aimed to test these two unconventional travellers to their limits, for us, it evolved into an invigorating challenge. ‘Hoyega Hoyega’ became our rallying cry on and off camera. Fear filled our shoes with sweat, but we just giggled our way to the finish line”.

During their journey, Sid and Shanky confront numerous obstacles. While Sid, who is accustomed to life’s luxuries, must break free from his comfort zone and confront the realities of mountain life, Shanky, who is a seasoned biker with a taste for adventure, faces an entirely new set of challenges.

Without an iota of modern technology, they navigate the untamed Himalayan wilderness, marked by low oxygen levels and freezing temperatures. In this journey, they rely on their instincts, wits, and the benevolence of strangers to fulfil their mission – a quest for sustenance, and shelter across diverse locations.

Shanky Jayakumar said, “I have always loved living at the edge, and that’s what my biking experience has always taught me, but this is the first time I have put those learnings to use for my survival. I’m so glad for this opportunity that helped me explore beyond my comfort zone and challenge myself, which I wouldn’t have done otherwise. My camaraderie with my brother has also helped me get through this journey easily. And the rest is for my viewers to tell whether the risk was worthwhile or not”.

Covering over 1000 kilometres through the Himalayas, the duo will battle harsh weather and conquer treacherous mountain paths. ‘I Should Have Stayed Home’ premieres on September 11, on Discovery Channel and is available to stream on the discovery+.

