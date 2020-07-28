Humorously Yours EXCLUSIVE! Rasika Dugal Opens Up On Season 3 & What Are Vipul & Kavya Up To During Lockdown

Rasika Dugal has actively contributed a lot in Bollywood and OTT platforms. Her work in films like Qissa, Manto, Hamid and others has been appreciated but recently she has gained popularity for working in digital shows like Mirzapur, Delhi Crime & TVF’s Humorously Yours.

In a recent conversation with Koimoi, Rasika Dugal talked about her upcoming film Lootcase and season 2 of Mirzapur. But we also asked her about the season 3 of Humorously Yours and lots more interesting stuff about the show.

Talking about the plans for season 3 of the show, Rasika who plays the character of Vipul Goyal’s wife Kavya said, “There are no plans about that yet so far. I don’t know if they are planning another season at all or not. I’d be very happy if Season 3 is made but no update about that so far.”

Now that hurts, but I asked her to imagine for us what will be the situation of Kavya and Vipul in lockdown considering he is very lazy and she helps him in almost everything related to home.

Answering the question, Rasika *Giggles beautifully* and says, “That’s very interesting. I think I should suggest to TVF that they should make season 3 on the same lines i.e. how Kavya & Vipul’s lockdown is going on and we should add Bhushi (played by Abhishek Banerjee) too.”

She also adds, “In fact, I was feeling in season 1 when Vipul can’t identify the Dal. During lockdown when I started cooking, I also was confused about the Dals and their colours. I felt like Vipul during the lockdown and couldn’t understand which is Moong & which one is Masur.”

When I agreed to Rasika and said that even I get confused about that often, she informed me, “Moong yellow hai and Masur pink hai.”

When asked about her own takeaways from lockdown, Rasika jokes, “First I have learnt how to identify dal”.

She adds, “But you know honestly, I have nothing to complain about this time. I had some much travelling and so much work before the lockdown that I was okay for the pause. Of course, it’s disturbing because of all the suffering so many people have had during this time. I’ve also been very moved by the kind of initiatives the society has taken. That has been very encouraging and it now feels like people care for each other. Rest, I am happy to have stayed safe till now.”

Rasika also shared that he has shot for a short film titled Banana Bread with her husband during this lockdown which can be seen on YouTube channel Terribly Tiny Tales.

