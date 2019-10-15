Hotstar To Foray Into Movies With Vinay Pathak’s ‘Chhappad Phaad Ke’

Streaming giant Hotstar will be foraying into movies under its label Hotstar Specials, starting off with Vinay Pathak’s “Chhappad Phaad Ke”.

After bold and authentic stories, the label is now ready to launch exclusive films with an aim to showcase the best of India’s storytelling. The movies will steer away from the set format of theatricals, and present unconventional non-formulaic stories created by new and promising filmmakers.

“At Hotstar, it has been our constant endeavour to create meaningful and thought-provoking content that raises the bar on our storytelling prowess,” said Varun Narang, Chief Product Officer at Hotstar.

“With the latest addition of digital-first films to our Hotstar Specials’ label, movie lovers will now be able to enjoy high concept stories – anytime, anywhere,” Narang added.

Produced by Yoodlee Films from the house of Saregama, “Chhappad Phaad Ke” is a dark comedy with a commentary on value-systems. It also features Ayesha Raza, Siddharth Menon and Sheetal Thakur, and has been directed by Sameer Hemant Joshi. It will release on October 18.

Talking about the movie, Vinay said: “It’s a great time for filmmakers and actors alike, given the increasing demand for newer content. There is a new brand of cinema that is moving beyond the typical multiplex setting and directly into the homes of millions of people — and that excites me. Hotstar Specials movie ‘Chhappad Phaad Ke’ explores the intrinsic relationship of morals and money in the life of a middle-class family — it is a story that will find resonance with audiences across the country.”

“Chhappad Phaad Ke” revolves around the Gupchup family, and shows the struggles of an average middle-class family walking on the double-edged sword of morals and money.

